I have been reading the letters to the editor concerning Mr Mitt Romney and all the sympathy for him, but I don't recall all this sympathy when Harry Reid the Democratic Maiority Leader lied about him in the 2012 election.
I'm not saying he lied, Mr. Reid bragged that he lied, and cost Mitt the election. Look it up, it's true.
What about the time Mrs. Pelosi made a senator apologize for saying,"You lied" to Mr Obama in a speech about Obamacare when Mr. Obama said it wouldn't fund illegal immigrants.
Just a few weeks ago there was an article in the Progress about how "Because of Obamacare billions of dollars have been spent on health care for illegal immigrants." Who lied?
Or Mrs. Pelosi's famous statement, "Let's pass it then we'll see what's in it."
How many out there would be willing to give up the gains their 401 retirement plans have made the last three years to get Mr. Trump out of office? Or give up the jobs he has created (reducing the rate) from 12 and 10 percent unemployment to 3.6 here in Pennsylvania?
By the sound of this letter you may think I'm a Republican. Well, I'm not, but I'm not deaf, dumb, or blind either.
How much time and money has been spent by the Democrats trying to remove him, when in the end it's been wasted. That was our tax money funding hate for a President and in the end we the people lose again.
David Tubbs
Curwensville