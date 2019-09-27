BROCKWAY — The 41st Annual “Harvest of Love” Celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Moorhead United Methodist Church, 335 Main Street, Brockway.
The “Mission Mart” (indoor flea market) and a baked goods and candy sale will be from 8 a.m.–4 p.m.
A chicken and biscuit dinner is to be served from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Tickets will be available by calling the church office at 268-8242 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Monday–Friday, or at the door. The cost is $8 for adult dinners, and $4 for children. Take outs will be available.
All proceeds go to missions.