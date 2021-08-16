...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
the following areas, Adams, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron,
Clearfield, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Elk, Franklin, Fulton,
Huntingdon, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, McKean, Mifflin, Montour,
Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming,
Northumberland, Perry, Potter, Schuylkill, Snyder, Somerset,
Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga, Union, Warren and York.
* From late tonight through late Wednesday night.
* Widespread heavy rain of 1 to 3 inches with localized amounts
possibly exceeding 5 inches from the remnants of Tropical Storm
Fred.
* Rapid runoff from the heavy rain will lead to poor drainage
flooding and fast rises on area streams and creeks. River flooding
is not expected at this time. However, the development of larger
areas of heavy rain could focus significant runoff into one or
more larger river basins, increasing the threat for river flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&