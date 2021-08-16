HAWTHORN – A community block party will be held at the Hawthorn Fire Hall on Friday, Aug. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be free food including, hot dogs, french fries and popcorn.

Games and a bounce house will be part of the evening’s activities.

This event is sponsored by the Hawthorn churches.

All are welcome to attend.

