HAWTHORN – The Hawthorn Fire Department will host a chicken barbecue on Sunday, June 7 from noon until sellout.
Meals can be purchased for $9 through takeout or delivery only.
Takeout meals can be purchased and picked up via drive-through outside the fire department — located at 3891 Main Street in Hawthorn. There is no need to place an order ahead of time.
For a donation, delivery is also available to Hawthorn, New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem boroughs, as well as Redbank (Armstrong and Clarion) townships.
Delivery orders must be reserved by 10 a.m. on June 7 by emailing HFEMS560@gmail.com, or calling (814) 365-5770. Email is preferred if possible.
Meals will be delivered between noon and 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the fire department at the phone number or email above.