HAWTHORN – A 54-year-old Hawthorn man is facing driving under the influence of alcohol and other charges following a one-vehicle crash at approximately 1:45 a.m. on March 19, 2019 in Hawthorn.
In addition to two counts of DUI, Gary Michael Bundy was charged with failing to drive on the right side of the roadway, careless driving and trespassing by motor vehicle.
According to court documents, state police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash along Brookville Street. At the scene, troopers observed damage to the front porch of a nearby home, as well as debris from the bumper of a Ford Explorer. White paint was also discovered on a sign post that had also been hit.
A short time later, troopers reportedly found a white Ford Explorer, with wood remnants lodged in the front bumper and other damage, parked in the driveway of Bundy’s Main Street home — located approximately two blocks away from the scene of the crash.
Police said a strong odor of alcohol was detected while speaking with Bundy, and he had a hard time keeping his balance.
When asked if he had been involved in a crash nearby, Bundy reportedly explained that he had messed up. He allegedly admitted to coming from a bar where he had been drinking “enough to hit a house.”
Bundy was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to Clarion Hospital for a blood test.
Charges were filed Dec. 30 by state police Trooper Dylan Jarrett with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.