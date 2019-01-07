HAWTHORN – A 33-year-old Hawthorn man was charged after he allegedly lifted his neighbor off the ground and kissed her against her will on Aug. 27, 2018 at approximately 9:30 p.m. along East First Street in Hawthorn.
Matthew Alan Cordwell was charged with unlawful restraint, harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Police Department received a phone call from Bethany Miller of Hawthorn on Aug. 28, 2018 to report an assault that had occurred the night before. Miller explained that her neighbor had called from work at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 asking to talk to her boyfriend, Cordwell, who was next door. Miller took the phone to Cordwell, and he spoke with his girlfriend.
As Miller was leaving the apartment, reports state, Cordwell followed her down the stairs to his nearby vehicle.
Cordwell allegedly told Miller to hold on and walked over to her before picking her up off the ground and kissing her neck.
Miller reportedly attempted to call police but was unsuccessful. Cordwell then put Miller back on the ground and made an inappropriate comment toward her, police said.
Miller then walked back to her apartment and told her boyfriend about the encounter.
During an initial interview, police said Cordwell explained that Miller had been at his apartment at approximately 9:30 p.m. for him to talk to his girlfriend but had left immediately after.
In a later interview on Dec. 4, 2018, Cordwell reportedly said that he may have picked Miller up to give her a hug but could not remember for sure. He also said he wasn’t sure if he kissed her or not and agreed to a polygraph test, police said.
Reports state that the test was administered on Dec. 11 and showed questions “generally consistent with a Deception Indicated result.”
Following the polygraph test, Cordwell allegedly apologized for lying and admitted to lifting Miller up off the ground and kissing her.
Charges were filed by New Bethlehem Police Sgt. Daniel Clark Jr. with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.