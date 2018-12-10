HAWTHORN – The December meeting of the Hawthorn Rod and Gun Club has been rescheduled from Dec. 25 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Members are encouraged to attend.
Whenever Josh Walzak posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Cloudy skies. High 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind: W @ 11mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 31°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 10mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 7mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: W @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.