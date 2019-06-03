HAWTHORN — As a result of high water the past weekend the Hawthorn Area Fire Company is sponsoring a fun kayak and canoe poker run Sunday, June 9.
The float is on Redbank Creek from Summerville to Hawthorn.
Participants may begin anytime between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. with on-site registration and launch at the bridge in Summerville.
The float finishes with a picnic lunch seven miles downstream at the Pottery Field canoe launch in Hawthorn.
Prize for the best poker hand is $500. For more information go to hawthorn560.com or call (814) 541-4005.