ALTOONA — Another week brought with it more state wins for the St. Marys girls tennis teams, as the PIAA tournaments for Class 2A singles and doubles got underway Monday.
And, the Lady Dutch went 2-for-2 in first round matches as senior Samantha Hayes won her first-round singles match and senior teammates Lilia Lion and Brook Henry did the same in doubles action at the Summit Athletic Club in Altoona.
Hayes, the D-9 singles champ, bested D-5 champ Josie Shuke of Bedford, 6-3, 6-4. The match up was the second in a week between the two, as Hayes beat Shuke, 6-0, 6-0, in the first round of the PIAA Team Tournament — a match the Lady Dutch won 5-0.
In doubles action, Lion and Henry won by a near identical, 6-4, 6-3 score against the Chestnut Ridge duo of Delana Kissel and Caylie Conlon.
The Lady Lions were actually the third-place team from District 5, a spot then had to earn in a match on Saturday after Somerset High School shut down because of COVID-19.
Somerset had the D-5 doubles champs and also the runner-ups, but neither team could compete because of the shutdown.
Next up for the Lady Dutch competitors is another showdown against players from Villa Maria, which knocked St. Marys out of the team tournament last Wednesday.
Hayes battles Tara Thomas, while Lion and Henry take on the team of Anne Marie Prichard/Abby Consiglio. Both matches will be played Wednesday at the Westwood Recreation Center in Erie at 1 p.m.
Thomas beat Hayes, 6-0, 6-0 in that team match, while Prichard and Consiglio beat St. Marys’ Lydia Ehrensberger and Rachel Fleming, 6-3, 6-3, in that matchup.