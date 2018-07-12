MINOR LEAGUE
SECTION 1 TOURNAMENT
CHAMPIONSHIP
ST. MARYS 10,
HARBORCREEK 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
St. Marys;220;42;—;10
Harborcreek;000;00;—;0
St. Marys—10
Molly Hanslovan ss 4430, Gina Geci 3b 4333, Avery Eckels p 4232, Kaylen Eozzo 1b 3111, Calleigh Buzard c 3011, Bailey Thorwart 2b 2001, Alison Mertz lf 1000, Alexa Uhl rf 1000, Sophia Surra rf 1000, Ava Villella ph-lf 1000, Maddie Lanzel cf 3000. Totals: 27-10-11-8.
Harborcreek—0
Addison Lucas 2b 2000, Brooke Przybylski c 1000, Mariah Anderson cf-rf 1000, Hayley DeAngelo lf 1000, Talon King p 2010, Aisling McFadden 1b 0000, Kendra Carl rf-cf 2000, Karina Reichard ss 2000, Arianna Denning 3b 1000, Tori Lybrook 3b 1000, Zoe Maldonado lf 1000, Jenny Mazzaresses lf 1000. Totals: 15-0-1-0.
Errors: St. Marys 0, HC 3. LOB: St. Marys 6, HC 3. 2B: Geci. 3B: Geci; King. SB: Hanslovan 3, Geci, Villella; Przybylski, Denning. CS: Przybylski (by Buzard). HBP: Mertz (by King),
Pitching
St. Marys: Avery Eckels-5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO.
Harborcreek: Talon King-5 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Eckels. Losing pitcher: King.
