CLARION – Prepping for the fall general election, the Clarion County Republican Committee will host a grand opening of its county campaign headquarters as well as conducting other events, party chair Rick Rathfon announced earlier this week.
“Every election is important, but I sincerely believe this November’s general election may be the most important for any American who wants to see our nation have an outcome that will remain consistent in being one based upon the principles established by our founding fathers,” Rathfon said. “That statement is not hyperbole like that offered every presidential election cycle. It’s reality.”
To kick off the campaign in the county, the grand opening of the county headquarters, located at 507 Main Street in Clarion, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7. Light refreshments will be available, the chairman added.
“We invite GOP faithful to share in this event, meet with county part leaders, and have access to campaign literature, signs and the schedule of upcoming events,” he said.
Among party officeholders expected to attend the opening are state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City), state Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion), Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius and Ted Tharan, and others from the county government row offices.
Other activities planned for party members include the annual picnic at Clarion Oaks Golf Club on Thursday, Sept. 17, beginning at 6 p.m., and the annual fall banquet on Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Haskell House in Clarion. Registration for the banquet will begin at 5:30 p.m., with dinner following at 6 p.m.
Additional details on the banquet, including information on the featured speaker, will be announced later.
The party will also have a booth at the Clarion County Fair July 29 through Aug. 1. Stacy Garrity, GOP state treasurer candidate, is scheduled to make an appearance at the fair on Thursday, July 30, Rathfon noted, adding that the party will also have a presence at the Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem on Sept. 19.