A mom took her daughters for an adventure out-of-town. By late evening at bedtime at the hotel, one was complaining of her eyes itching, and one looked a little red. Was it pink eye? Where can she go? Who can help her at this hour? She would have to wake up her other daughter to take her if they find somewhere open this late. Should she just wait until she drives home in the morning while her child is miserable only to wait to see a provider even later?
All sorts of things can run through your mind when someone you love – even if it is yourself – is sick.
This mom found a solution on her phone that tied her directly with her hometown healthcare services and was available 24/7 called QCare Now.
QCareNow is a new telemedicine service from Penn Highlands Healthcare.
For just $49 per visit, QCareNow is an easy, convenient and secure way to get the care you need, no matter where you are, without requiring an appointment or insurance. QCareNow visits can be completed from the comfort of your own home, office or anywhere in the country – even from your next family vacation!
It starts with using the Penn Highlands Healthcare MyHealthNow app, which is available for download to any smartphone, tablet or computer, to get connected to a provider any time, 24/7. The provider will see you and talk to you to provide a diagnosis and a solution.
When you or your child gets sick, QCareNow allows you to get the evaluation and treatment needed, right away. For the daughter with the eye problem, the doctor could diagnose her pink eye/conjunctivitis and have medications waiting at her pharmacy when they returned home. In the meantime, he also gave advice to keep the child comfortable.Getting started is quick and easy:
- Download the free MyHealthNow app, or visit myhealthnow-phhealthcare.org;
- Enroll;
- Log in and, instantly, have access to all available providers.
Once logged in, you can review provider bios to pick one or, simply, tap the “Get Started” button to see the first available provider. When you’re ready to connect, you’ll share some brief information about your symptoms and health history. Then, the provider you have selected will appear on screen and your visit will begin.
What providers are available on QCareNow? Penn Highlands has extended its provider resources by partnering with the Online Care Group through American Well. The Online Care Group primarily uses board-certified physicians specializing in pediatrics, family medicine, emergency medicine or internal medicine to serve the needs of this telemedicine service. Currently, QCare providers at Penn Highlands are being trained so that they will be able to begin seeing patients, as well, via QCareNow.
What if you need a prescription? If your diagnosis warrants a prescription, your QCareNow provider will send it to a pharmacy of your choice. Certain medications, including controlled substances, cannot be prescribed via a telemedicine visit.
Can you use your insurance? Currently, you are not able to use insurance coverage and the service is set up to accept only cash payment. We are exploring options that may allow us to offer insurance billing in the future. Until then, we ask that you enter your insurance information for internal purposes only – allowing us to learn more about the types of insurance used by QCareNow patients.
Don’t wait until you’re sick to enroll. Download the MyHealthNow app today, or visit myhealthnow-phhealthcare.org to get started.
A Note From PHH:Penn Highlands Healthcare has changed the hours of operation for its brick and mortar QCares throughout the region. Hours of operation are:
QCare Brookville, QCare Cameron County and QCare Ridgway: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed holidays.
QCare Clearfield, QCare DuBois, QCare Moshannon Valley, QCare Punxsutawney and QCare St. Marys: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; closed Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.