DuBOIS — With Councilmen Randy Schmidt and Ed Walsh absent, Mayor Gary Gilbert, Councilman Jim Aughenbaugh and Councilwoman Diane Bernardo held a brief work session Thursday afternoon in advance of Monday’s regular meeting.
Park it
The first reading of a council bill to amend the ordinance governing parking in rights of way will be read at Monday’s meeting.
Requests approved
The council approved two actions; a handicapped parking space request from George Murray for 117 Robinson St. and advertising for bids for line painting.
Noise ordinance
The state Liquor Control Board will hold a hearing in DuBois on Wednesday, Feb. 27, as part of the process for extending the city’s authority to enforce its noise ordinance instead of state PLCE officers. The time and place of the meeting will be announced later.
Insurance escrow
Bernardo and code enforcement Officer Zac Lawhead discussed the process for dealing with fire-damaged properties.
Lawhead said the city has an insurance escrow ordinance. A formula determines what percentage of estimated damages are paid to the city to hold until repairs are completed. The ordinance helps to ensure the city doesn’t end up stuck with fire-damaged properties that are abandoned.
Pool rates
Council members received information on the city swimming pool’s operations and comparative rate data from surrounding communities as it begins to consider setting this year’s pool rates.
“It’s that time of year again,” City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said.
The council is expected to take action on the rates later this month.
Next meeting
Monday’s council meeting will convene at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at the city building on West Scribner Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.