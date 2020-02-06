Northeast is next up for barrage of precipitation as storm barrels across nation
Multiple storms bringing anything from rain to a wintry mix and snow, will sweep into the Northeast through late week.
A winter weather advisory issued Thursday afternoon for the tri-county area for the period from 5 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday predicts mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow with total snow accumulation of 2-4 inches.
Slippery road conditions are predicted.
According to the warning, rain will change to freezing rain and sleet overnight, followed by heavy snow in the pre-dawn hours, continuing throughout the day.
More widely, according to AccuWeather meteorologists in State College, a weather battle zone will take place as winter fights back in the northeastern United States with areas of flooding rain, dangerous ice and a blanket of heavy snow through Friday.
The multifaceted and two-part storm will continue to affect the region just days after springlike warmth surged in. It is the same storm system responsible for heavy snow over the southern Plains on Wednesday and ongoing heavy rain and severe weather in the South.
Mild conditions will hold along the mid-Atlantic coast and in southeastern New England, but cold air that recently returned to the interior Northeast will have consequences in terms of wintry precipitation across parts of the central Appalachians and the northern tier.
Copious amounts of moisture will be available to a strengthening and slow-moving storm system that moves up from the Southern states. The storm is coming in two parts with a several-hour pause in between both portions. Regardless, the complex system is expected to produce enough precipitation either in the form of rain, ice or snow to cause travel disruptions over a broad area.
A general 1 inch of rain is forecast to fall from the central Appalachians to central New England. In most cases the ground will be able to absorb the rainfall and storm drains should be able to handle it with few issues.
Overlapping part of this zone and farther inland, a swath of freezing rain and some sleet will affect areas from northern Ohio and northern and central Pennsylvania to northern Massachusetts and southern Maine.
Road conditions in this swath will range from wet to icy with black ice most likely to form in areas that are shaded from the sun, as well as bridges, overpasses and other elevated surfaces. In a few of the stubborn cold pockets, enough ice can glaze trees to weigh down limbs to the point of causing sporadic power outages.
"In terms of snowfall, areas expected to get enough snow to shovel and plow will extend from western New York state to northern Maine," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
"For the northern tier of the Northeast, the second part of the storm from Friday to Friday night will be the real deal with an all-out snowstorm," added Chief On-Air AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno.
"A general 6-12 inches of snow will fall in the swath from central New York state to central and northern Maine but a 12- to 18- inch band is in store farther to the north where an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches is likely," Rayno said.
As the big snowstorm ramps up over the northern tier of the Northeast, people who live in or travel through Ohio to northern Massachusetts should not write off the storm’s snowfall. A large backwash of moisture is expected with the storm as colder air returns Thursday night to Friday night.
As temperatures surge to record high levels in the 50s F along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts for a time on Friday, snow showers may be frequent enough to cover the ground in portions of Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and central New England before the week concludes. Roads could become slippery as a temperature drop into the 20s can lead to a quick freeze in some locations.
A few inches of snow can pile up in the mountains as far south as those bordering West Virginia and Virginia.