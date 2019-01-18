Hedi T. Darr, 96, of New Bethlehem, passed away late Tuesday evening, January 15, 2019, at Allegheny Health Network-Forbes in Monroeville.
Born October 12, 1926 in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Hedwig Madl Stadler.
She moved to New Bethlehem October 7, 1948, marrying Robert C. Darr of New Bethlehem. He preceded her in death on July 2, 1998.
Mrs. Darr was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem and the Altar Rosary Society.
Survivors include two granddaughters, Kimberly A. Bertocci and her husband, Jason, of Bridgeville and Alana M. Close and her husband, Matthew, of Irwin; a great-granddaughter, Hannah; and step-great-grandson, Jacob.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy L. Stephens.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 at Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service Chapel in New Bethlehem.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 22, 2019 in the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with Father Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to Hedi’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
