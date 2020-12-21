Helen Geraldine (Rupp) Buzzard, 89, of Templeton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Thursday evening, December 17, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her daughters and grandchildren.
Born April 19, 1931 in Putneyville, she was the daughter of the late Clinton and Hulda (Crissman) Rupp.
She married Joseph N. Buzzard on May 1, 1950. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2001.
Mrs. Buzzard was the most kind, thoughtful, mom, mother-in-law, sister and grandmother that anyone could ask for.
She enjoyed planting a garden and canning. She was known for her homemade pies, raisin-filled cookies and bread.
Mrs. Buzzard attended the Distant Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Shirley Hopper and her husband, Ed, of Widnoon, Judy Neiswonger and her husband, Bud, of Mayport and Connie Sanford and her husband, Greg, of Kellersburg; a son-in-law, Elmer Williams of Widnoon; five grandchildren, Ginger Conner and her husband, Shawn, Tammy Dinger and her husband, Bill, of Distant, Mike Metzler and his wife, Katie, of Ila, Ga., Diana Wilson of Widnoon, Megan Troup and her husband, Calvin, of Kellersburg; eight great-grandchildren, Haily, Reina and Gavin Metzler of Ila, Ga., Kelsey George and her husband, Tyler, of Widnoon, Kinsley Conner of Widnoon, Dawson and Landree Wilson of Widnoon and Samarie Dinger of Distant; three step-grandchildren, Shane Mathis and Addie and Nolan Stewman of Georgia; and four brothers, Preston, Reed, Irvin and Leroy Rupp.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sue Williams; four brothers, Dale, Ken, Clayton and Melvin Rupp; and a sister, Ethel Adams.
Private funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December, 19, 2020 at the Distant Baptist Church, with the Rev. David Westover, pastor of the church, officiating.
Interment was in Kellersburg Methodist Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.