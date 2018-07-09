Helen J. Allen, 95, of Distant, died Wednesday morning, July 4, 2018, at Clarion Hospital.
Born May 23, 1923, in Putneyville, she was the daughter of Mont C. and Iva (Clever) Doverspike.
She married Joseph A. Allen on August 21, 1946. He preceded her in death on May 14, 2015.
Mrs. Allen was a homemaker. She attended the Oakland Church of God in Distant where she was active in the Missionary Society.
She enjoyed her day out at the Senior Center in Distant.
Survivors include four children, Linda J. Ferringer of New Bethlehem, Robert J. Allen and his wife, Delores, of Hamilton, Mich., Donald L. Allen and his wife, Carle, of Thomas Mills, and Jeffrey P. Allen and his wife, Lynn, of Westlake, Ohio; five grandchildren, Joseph Allen, Elizabeth Westra (Howard), Vanessa Elston (Nate), Pamela Ferringer, and Thomas Ferringer; four step-grandchildren, Nick, Ben, Margaret and Janet; four great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; a sister, Ailene Bussard of Dayton; and a sister-in-law, Esther Beatty of Homosassa, Fla.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Gerald L. Allen; a grandson, Jason Allen; a great-grandson, Caleb Westra; and a sister, Beatrice “Bebe” Gallo.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 14, 2018, at the Oakland Church of God with the Rev. Jimmy Swogger officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
