Helen Mackinlay Wells, 88, of Sligo, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at Clarview Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.
Born November 21, 1932 in Toby Township on the family farm, she was the daughter of Charles and Zelia (Anthony) Martin.
She married Donald Mackinlay in 1950. He died on January 11, 1980. She then married Wayland Wells in 1982. He died in March 2016.
Mrs. Wells was employed at the former Owens-Illinois Glass Plant for 32 years. She retired in 1987.
She was a member of the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, the Clarion OES Eastern Star (50 year member) and the Daughters of the American Revolution in Clarion County.
In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with her family, sewing, bird watching and her cat Samson.
Survivors include her son, Dave Mackinlay and his wife, Sandy, of Rimersburg; a brother, William Martin of Mansfield, Ohio; two granddaughters, Ashley and Erin Mackinlay; one great-granddaughter, Kendall; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donny Mackinlay, who died in 1961; and a sister, Sally Mortimer.
There will be an Eastern Star Service held at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Due to COVID-19 masks are required.
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Peggy Mortimer, lay-pastor and Helen’s niece, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, P.O.Box 307, Rimersburg, PA, 16248.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Varnerfuneralhome.com.