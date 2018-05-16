The Northeast Hemi Owners Association will stage its 84th regional meet in Brookville on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28.
According to Christy McNutt, coordinating hostess, any Chrysler owners are welcome and a Hemi is not a requirement. Any year of car will do, McNutt said.
Events planned for the event include:
A Friday night cruise to the DuBois Harley Davidson store for the bike and car night.
A Saturday cruise to Gobbler’s Knob and the Weather Center in Punxsutawney with a stop on the way back at the Coolspring Hit and Miss Engine Museum. A banquet at the Brookville Firemen’s Club will conclude Saturday’s events.
On Sunday morning participants will cruise to the Sigel Fire Hall for a meeting followed by a show at the Jefferson Manor. The group also will visit the Scripture Rocks Park. Sunday events will conclude with a pizza party at the Brookville Evangelical United Methodist Church followed by a trip to the Frosty Freeze for ice cream.
McNutt said the club can be found on the web by searching for Northeast Hemi Owners Association. She can be contacted by calling 814-752-2122 or emailing her at mcnutt@windstream.net.
