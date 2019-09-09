SHIPPENVILLE – Scot Henry has been named Deer Creek Winery’s first non-family Integrator, taking from the Entrepreneurial Operating System’s (EOS) term for a CEO-like position.
He will oversee every aspect of Deer Creek Winery including wine production, sales, B&B hospitality, and the company’s human resources department.
The board of directors, made up of the Brooks family, unanimously voted for Scot to take this role, bringing many years of experience in human resources as well as retail management and training with CVS Pharmacy.
Henry holds an economics degree from Penn State and is very excited to take on this new role. “Deer Creek is a remarkable brand! From the delicious wines to the friendly staff and the excellent service you receive, Den and Rhonda have created something remarkable right here in Shippenville. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to build on the last 10 years of ever accelerating growth. And I look forward to continuing their legacy of integrity, professionalism and Christian family values in all of the years to come.”
Denis and Rhonda Brooks, owners of Deer Creek Winery, will be spending less time in the winery setting, and more time looking for other opportunities.
“We are so blessed to have found Scot to run the winery operations,” they said. “He is a perfect cultural fit for us and our team. Our plans from the beginning were to have this position filled by our 10th anniversary, which is September 2019, and that plan is now fulfilled.”
Deer Creek Winery is one of the largest regional wineries with its main production, winery store, and eight-room Inn B&B in Shippenville. It has five winery retail outlets around the Pittsburgh and Hermitage areas as well.
The public is invited to meet Henry during Deer Creek’s 10th Anniversary Celebration on Sept. 22, from noon to 5p.m. The event will include grape stomping, a cornhole tournament, and baking contest.