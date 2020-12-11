RIDGWAY — The second annual Temple Studio Thanksgiving Day 5K was held Nov. 26 in Ridgway, and cold temperatures did not deter 52 runners and walkers from completing the challenging course on the Clarion-Little Toby Trail and nearby road.
Daniel Henry was the overall winner with a time of 18:43, while Cleofe Rose Poloyapoy was the first overall female runner with a time of 20:56.
The first walker to cross the finish line was Rodney Daum (36:59), with the female walking winner being Amber Colello (41:40).
Winners were crowned in several age divisions between the male and female competitors.
Complete results by gender and age group are listed below by age group finish, name, overall finishing place (in run or walk) and time.
Male Division –5K Run
Overall
1. Daniel Henry, 18:43.
12 & Under
1. Jeremiah Nicklas, 12, 25:49; 2. Drew Tutton, 16, 27:38; 3. Liam Macer, 17, 27:41; 4. Nick Tutton, 23, 31:51; 5. Sam Tettis, 24, 31:52; 6. Jayden Lang, 37, 35:23; 7. Kellen Dickinson, 40, 39:21.
20-29
1. Jeff Slattery, 3, 20:42; 2. Mark Myers, Jr., 9, 25:21; 3. Ross Brennen, 10, 25:23; 4. Josh Woodford, 33, 33:22.
30-39
1. Billy Myers, 5, 23:25; 2. Louis Grenci, 35, 34:16.
40-49
1. Ryan Geer, 2, 19:07; 2. Greg Macer, 32, 32:55; 3. Jason Lang, 37, 35:26.
50-59
1. Steven Gleixner, 14, 27:22; 2. Mark Myers, Sr., 15, 27:35; 3. Rodney Brennen, 22, 31:31.
60 & Over
1. Greg Burns, 7, 24:43.
Female Division –5K Run
Overall
1. Cleofe Rose Poloyapoy, 4, 20:56.
12 & Under
1. Elizabeth Nicklas, 24, 31:52; 2. Adeline Macer, 41, 39:37; 3. Tarryn Dickinson, 43, 50:05.
13-19
1. Isabella Macer, 6, 24:25.
20-29
1. Dorian Tamburlin, 18, 28:02; 2. Lillian Myers, 20, 30:01; 3. Kiana Crawford, 21, 30:02; 4. Karly Bish, 28, 32:46; 5. Rebecca Myers, 28, 32:46; 6. Samantha Carobine, 31, 32:51.
30-39
1. Melissa Buhler, 8, 25:11; 2. Natasha Linton, 11, 25:33; 3. Heidi Nicklas, 13, 26:54; 4. Emily Grenci, 19, 28:15; 5. Sasha Woodford, 33, 33:22; 6. Jackie Finn, 39, 38:37; 7. Patricia Macer, 41, 39:38.
40-49
1. Crystal Tutton, 22, 31:44; 2. Patricia Metlika, 42, 46:36.
50-59
1. Dawn Luvaas, 27, 32:39; 2. Melissa Myers, 30, 32:46.
60 & Over
1. Marilyn Mitcheltree, 36, 34:22.
Male Division –5K Walk
1. Rodney Daum, 1, 36:59; 2. Bernard Daum, 2, 41:39; 3. Jesse Bosnik, 4, 45:38; 4. Jackson Colello, 9, 55:49
Female Division –5K Walk
1. Amber Colello, 3, 41:40; 2. Brittney Timm, 5, 45:42; 3. Angel Fritz, 6, 45:44; 4. Tricia Stauffer, 7, 45:49; 5. Amanda Bosnik, 8, 45:51