“Life as we know it goes very quickly! A little more than four years ago I, Herbert L. Bullers Jr. decided to run for commissioner of Jefferson County. I made a promise to be willing to work for the tax payers of this county and you voted to allow me the opportunity to do so. Thank you for your support on this matter.
“We are blessed to have all different types of people who want success, not only for the county today, but also for the generations to come. Jefferson County is growing and the future looks bright. People drive through this county every day and the lucky ones stop and check out what we have to offer. We have good business opportunities, lots of interesting history, outdoor activities, great school systems and of course let’s not forget about Punxy Phil.
“These last three plus years have allowed me the chance to meet new people, sit on many boards throughout the county and state and also work with those who want the best for Jefferson County. My two fellow commissioners and myself, work as a team to make decisions that we feel benefit the residents, not only for today, but for the future of this county.
“Today I want to ask you if I have done as you expected me to do for the county. Has my efforts towards the county been what you expected from me? Have my efforts been productive?”
Bullers announced his intention to run for a second term as Jefferson County Commissioner Tuesday.
“As I have said in some of the talking points that I have been involved in:
1) Always vote;
2) Vote with your mind and heart;
3) Vote what is good for your family, community and your country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.