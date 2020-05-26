Dear editor,
There’s one thing about Herm Suplizio that hasn’t gotten a lot of attention –his roots. I think they say a lot about what kind of Senator he’ll be.
His parents taught him about service and giving back to the community while he was growing up in the Flats. His dad fought in World War II, was DuBois fire chief, served on council and was mayor and worked for the railroad 40 years. Dominick and his wife Julia raised seven children.
Family and service are what Herm’s all about.
He followed the example. Fire chief. Councilman. Mayor. City Manager.
He doesn’t hold back. He’s gone into burning buildings to save peoples’ lives. He could sit back now and let younger guys have a turn, but that’s not how he is.
I want Herm on my side in Harrisburg.
Rob Little
St. Marys