Herman L. Horner, 87, of Karns City, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his daughter’s home in Crozet, Va. surrounded by his family.
Born October 12, 1932 in West Monterey, he was the son of Ralph and Martha Jane (Rankin) Horner.
Mr. Horner graduated from Rimersburg High School in 1950.
He was awarded a bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Pennsylvania State University. He achieved his second master's degree in Russian language from the University of Pittsburgh.
Mr. Horner served his country in the U.S. Army, reaching the rank of Captain in the Army Reserves, serving in the Signal Corp at the Pentagon.
After his military service, he taught at Butler Senior High School for his entire career. Though renowned for teaching 12th grade economics, his influence spanned over three decades in Butler schools, including being a teacher of marriage and Russian language classes.
Mr. Horner enjoyed pursuits in small business. He and his wife, Carole, ran the “Cribs ‘N Things” baby goods stores in Butler and Clarion. Approaching retirement, Herman started planting Christmas Trees and supplied Horner Trees to the community for the next 20 years.
He was a long-time member of Freeport Road Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Butler where he was an Elder and Sunday School Teacher.
Mr. Horner attended the Chicora Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in recent years.
A hunter and a fisherman, he loved the outdoors.
Mr. Horner dabbled in farming and raising livestock (especially his 16 chickens).
He loved to go camping in his RV and spend time with his family.
Survivors include his loving wife, Carole (Buttyan) Horner, whom he married on December 26, 1964; his daughter, Julie L. Huffmyer and her husband, Andy Huffmyer of Crozet, Va.; his son William R. “Bill” Horner of Monroeville; five grandchildren, Jenna Huffmyer, Andrew Huffmyer, William Huffmyer, Noah Horner and Liam Horner; one sister, Nancy Vivian McCall of Sligo; two brothers, Dennis Horner and his wife, Vonnie, of Rimersburg and Richard B. Horner and his wife, Ellen, of Rimersburg; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the funeral home, with the Rev. Timothy Dietrich officiating.
For those unable to attend services, you may send a condolence to the family by visiting www.bauerfuneral.com.