OSCEOLA MILLS — It was something that happened over 75 years ago. But for 94-year-old William Hess, it’s something that he will never forget.
The Osceola Mills native said he was drafted to go into World War II and started on May 25, 1944, as an 18-year-old.
Hess worked in the Yeoman’s office aboard the USS Kidd (DD-661), a Fletcher-class destroyer, and his watch duties were on the bridge as a talker. He also would have to load up the 20mm anti-aircraft guns there as they spent time out in the Pacific.
“It held I think 60 rounds and you had to crank and put 60 pound tension on them,” Hess said.
They also used to pass out mail and other items to passing ships.
“I remember carries, we’d send the mail over and they always sent ice cream back,” Hess said.
Hess estimates around 300 people were on the ship and at one point, they didn’t see land for two months.
“We reprovisioned and refueled at sea,” Hess said.
Despite not seeing land all that often, Hess said he was involved in plenty of close calls from the enemy.
“Those planes coming by — rolling all that gas — it was scary,” Hess said.
“I saw once we were with a convoy with merchant ships and a (Japanese) plane came in and he wasn’t low enough,” Hess said. “He dropped a torpedo and the torpedo went right over top of the ship. Missed it, hit the water and bounced. And that plane was smoking when it was leaving ... The sights that you saw, you wouldn’t believe.”
Along with suicide planes, Hess said they also got stuck in a typhoon.
“It’s a miracle we’re still here, the ship that is,” Hess said. “The waves were as big as any mountain you’ve seen. They lost a bunch of destroyers and ships in that typhoon, too.”
However, luck ran out for many of the USS Kidd crew on April 11, 1945. That’s when Hess said they were being attacked and a Japanese kamikaze plane went right into the side of the ship — killing 38 crew members.
“After the ship got hit, we went back to the States,” Hess said. “And the day after the ship got hit, President (Franklin Delano) Roosevelt died — that came over the radio.”
After the ship was hit, Hess said he sadly had to help clean up the aftermath that included “burying” fallen soldiers at sea.
“It was quite sad, really,” Hess said.
Eventually, repairs were made to the USS Kidd and it was put back into service, at which Hess were out at sea whenever it was announced that WWII was over. He was then discharged on May 23, 1946 — two days short of two full years in the service.
Hess then returned home and enlisted in the Army, serving in the states for over three years during the Korean War.
He settled down back home here in Osceola Mills afterwards, eventually working at Rockview State Prison and retiring in 1988.
But the time on the USS Kidd remains something at the forefront of his mind, as Hess has a picture of himself and the ship hanging up in his living room.
“There had to have been thousands of guys that served on it over the years,” Hess said.
He was going to go with family members to visit the USS Kidd once again this year — as it’s now been repurposed as a museum in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. However, those plans were put to a halt due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.