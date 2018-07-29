IRVONA — Hickory Ridge Farm in Irovna prides itself in being a family-owned farm devoted to providing deliciously fresh, locally grown produce and other farm products to families, individuals, and businesses.
Owners Dennis and Marci Nebgen, and their son Micah Waugh who is the production manager, strive to provide the most naturally grown produce and product to consumers.
In doing so, the business provides a Community Shared Agriculture program. The program allows for consumers to receive fresh produce every week delivered to their town.
The CSA concept is popular in bigger metropolitan areas, but is relatively new to our region. In participating in the program, customers receive a contract from the farm and are able to choose between a full share for $450 or a half share for $250 which will be delivered for the 18-20 weeks of the growing season. The full share feeds a family of 4, but many say it is a large amount of food, according to Marci Nebgen. The half-size share typically feeds a family of 2.
Items are delivered to any town that can get at least five members to participate. Currently, the farm delivers to Clearfield, Dubois, Curwensville, Grampian, Houtzdale, and Philipsburg has just gotten on board.
Right now, there are about 75 members of the CSA program through Hickory Ridge. These members get benefits which include having access to farm produce before non-members, a discount at the farmer’s market, and the ability to purchase off-season items that are usually available around Thanksgiving.
“More and more people are becoming interested in what they are eating and where it came from,” said Nebgen. “I think that is why we continue to grow with the CSA program.”
According to Nebgen, Hickory Ridge focuses on vegetables, but they work with other natural farmers in providing their customers items they may not grow. She said the farm may work with someone who grows fruit to provide that product to its customers. All products are naturally and locally grown.
That’s the important thing. Hickory farms uses no chemicals or pesticides in their growing. They also raise beef and pork naturally and humanely. The concept is important to the family, hence how the business started.
“I was working through the extension office in the nutrition program and totally fell in love with food and how to eat right, nutritionally,” said Nebgen. “My husband and I had three teenage sons, we bought the old farm that had sat empty for 10 years, fixed it up and began to grow, commercially, in 2010.”
Nebgen said when they began growing their own food for themselves, more-and-more people became interested in the food they were growing. “They would ask us to grow something in particular for them, and asked us questions about how to do it,” she said.
As Denny was a Berg Electronics employee in Clearfield as a tool maker and the business closed, the family decided he would stop working away and start farming full-time.
Waugh joined his parents and lives on the farm with his family, which is also part of the team.
“The response has been really good,” Nebgen said. “One woman who recently picked up her produce said she loved having the fresh vegetables and knowing where the food comes from. Our target consumer is those who are concerned with where their food is grown and how it is grown. They want to know they are getting food without chemicals.”
Nebgen said all are welcome to the Irvona farm to check things out for themselves and see how the family farms. She also said many people who have come to the area from larger regions with CSAs comment how lucky they have been to find Hickory’s CSA program, as they had been part of one in their former home and didn’t think they would be able to participate here.
Several people even work for their share of produce. Nebgen said these individuals put in hours of work each week on the farm and get their produce in exchange for their work because it is important to have the natural product.
“There has been a tremendous amount of research done on the harmful effects, not only on our health and the health of future generations, but a significant damage done to our soil with the use of chemicals,” explained Nebgen. “We believe in sustainable agriculture. We want to improve our soil, even as we benefit from it, so it continues to be useful. We are conscious about what we put in our bodies and our environment.”
Of course, there is a health benefit for having fresh produce, and our society seems to be becoming more conscientious of that. The more food is processed, the more you deplete the benefits, and consumers are understanding that as we work to become healthier overall.
As awareness of the benefits of natural products, many are still apprehensive to change their ways. Some haven’t really thought about what they are eating and/or where it has come from. For that, Hickory Ridge has been criticized.
“We aren’t against others or the way they do things, or what they eat, we just feel we have a great product and we choose to do things a little differently,” Nebgen explained. “People are always satisfied with what they get when they get our fresh products.”
Nebgen said the health benefits of eating fresh, locally grown produce are a good reason to try their product. “Support local farmers and eat right,” she said. “We have food that is fresh, wholesome, and real. If they want to know how it is grown, they are welcome to come out and see, too.”
Individuals who wish to join the CSA program can visit the Hickory Ridge Natural Harvest Facebook page, or the website online. They may also call Nebgen at 505-5275.
