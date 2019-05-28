As a nerd, it is virtually impossible for me to go through any life experience without connecting it to something nerdy.
In “Doctor Who,” the Doctor, a time-traveling alien who is over 2000 years old, says that he (or she in the current incarnation) admires humanity because of our ability to mark out days with celebrations and milestones. One of those milestones is graduation.
I often tell my students that high school graduation should not be the only thing they achieve. It’s the first significant (unless you count driving a car or being housebroken) milestone on a continual journey. They should have many more — not necessarily college graduation, because not everyone needs to go to college — on their journey from 18 to 90. If they give back to their community, if they find some form of happiness, and if they raise good children, high school graduation will not be their only significant accomplishment.
For me, this year’s graduation has a personal significance. Yes, we are losing students I’ve known for a few years, and I will miss many of them. But they need to get away from the artificial world of high school and into another world to flourish.
That’s not why this is significant.
With this graduation, I am now equaling the number of graduations I saw at my old job in York.
At 37, I have had many careers in many places of employment. I started at 16 working at Mike’s Bilo (then Riverside) in Reynoldsville, then the Courier-Express, then Blockbuster Video in Elizabethtown, then Idea Group Inc., then the School District of Lancaster through their substitute service, then a charter school in York, before coming to my current school. I don’t often name my current school district in my columns because the opinions of this guy writing it do not necessarily reflect those of that school district. It gives them plausible deniability of my madness. But I am grateful for this place and the life they have given me. I don’t name the charter school because they may take exception to the way I remember them.
The charter school had some of the best kids and great colleagues, many of whom I still talk to even though we’re spread all over the country now. But it was a charter school. For those of you who don’t know, the promise of charter schools is tied up in what a friend of mine called “poverty pimping.” This is when you use the poverty of the community to get money from businesses and the government to fund your lavish lifestyle. The students at that school called themselves “dollar signs.” They knew the game. It seems like the only people who don’t know the game are people who constantly push school “reform” plans that encourage applying a business model to education. Children are not a commodity to be traded, sold, and leveraged, but that is what charter schools create. Here’s a fun fact you didn’t notice in Waiting for Superman: charter schools often do as well or worse than their sending public schools when it comes to test scores and student outcomes.
Why is this graduation significant? The environment at the charter school was so bad for me in many ways — financially and physically — that a psychologist diagnosed me with PTSD from the experience. I’m ashamed to admit it, but it’s true. When graduation comes Friday, I feel like I’m finally putting that life and the fear it bred behind me. I belong to this school now. I’ve started to be able to talk about that school as “they” instead of “we.” I feel that, like the Doctor on “Doctor Who,” I can regenerate into someone new now.
Congratulations to the class of 2019. Here’s one old man who will be joining you in seeing the world differently.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, nerd, teacher, and writer.