BROOKVILLE 50,
ST. MARYS 18
145—Nick Crisp (SM) pinned Cody Hetrick, 1:04. (0-6)
152—Jacob Cable (B) tech. fall Austin Pritt, 17-1 (4:43). (5-6)
160—Johnny Wittman (SM) dec. Wyatt Griffin, 6-4. (5-9)
170—Elliot Park (B) pinned Raivis Bobby, 1:12. (11-9)
182—Jeremy Garthwaite (SM) dec. Braden MacBeth, 5-4. (11-12)
195—Nathan Taylor (B) won by forfeit. (17-12)
220—Tanner LaBenne (B) won by forfeit, (23-12)
285—Colby Whitehill (B) pinned Colton Swanson, 0:51. (29-12)
106—Owen Reinsel (B) won by forfeit. (35-12)
113—Josh Popson (B) dec. Lane Dellaquilla, 5-2. (38-12)
120—Cayden Walter (B) won by forfeit. (44-12)
126—Marco Paropacic (SM) dec. Parker Fleming, 3-2. (44-15)
132—Tyler Dilley (SM) dec. Cabe Park, 7-2. (44-18)
138—Wyatt Kulik 9B) pinned Gregory Tettis, 3:40. (50-18)
REDBANK VALLEY 35,
BROCKWAY 28
113-Mark Palmer (B) maj. dec. Trenten Rupp (R), 9-0. (0-4).
120-Mason Songer (R) pinned Adam Stine (B), 1:10. (6-4).
126-Brayden Altobelli (R) dec. Dom Inzana (B), 8-5. (9-4).
132-Anthony Glasl (B) pinned Dalton Bish (R), 1:35. (9-10).
138-Ethan Wiant (R) tech. fall Conner Ryckman (B), 16-0, 4:50. (14-10).
145-Kris Shaffer (R) dec. Tino Inzana (B), 3-2. (17-10).
152-Linkin Nichols (B) dec. Caleb Snyder (R), 3-1, SV. (17-13)
160-Noah Bash (B) dec. Noah Anderson (R), 4-0. (17-16).
170-Andrew Hickman (B) pinned Coltin Bartley (R), 4:54. (17-22).
182-Hudson Martz (R) pinned Eric Johnson (B), 5:44. (23-22).
195-Garrett McClintick (B) pinned Chase Bish (R), 1:24. (23-28).
220-Aiden Gardner (R) dec. Justin Smith (B), 8-3. (26-28).
HWT-Kobe Bonanno (R) dec. Hayden Thompson (B), 2-1. (29-28).
106-Ridge Cook (R) won by forfeit. (35-28).
