DuBOIS — High winds and rain left a number of customers without power in Clearfield County, particularly the Sandy Township/DuBois area and in Elk County Sunday.
Weather sources reported winds gusted to 55 miles per hour early Sunday morning.
West Penn Power's website said power was not expected to be restored until about 11 p.m. Sunday.
A recorded Penelec message shortly after noon predicted a return of power by 6 p.m. in the area of McCracken Run Road but the utility's automated calling system two hours later said repairs had made that should have restored power in that area.
United Electric Cooperative's website reported that there are no major power outages in their area. United Electric Cooperative members reside in Armstrong, Cambria, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Indiana, and Jefferson counties.
A call to Penelec's media information number had not brought a promised callback by 3 p.m.
Sandy Township Fire Chief Bill Beers, said there were no major calls throughout Saturday night and Sunday in the area other than a few downed trees.
DuBois Volunteer Fire Chief Joe Mitchell reported the same when contacted Sunday early afternoon.
The DuBois Walmart located along Route 255 in Sandy Township reported being without power Sunday. The Sheetz store at the intersection of McCracken Run Road and East DuBois Avenue was closed Sunday morning with signs posted on the doors attributing the closure to the power outage. Other business and residents in that area of Sandy Township also had no power as of Sunday afternoon.