Hilton L. Kunselman, 90, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died Sunday, November 11, 2018, at Altercare of Canal Winchester, Ohio.
Born December 2, 1927, in New Salem, Armstrong County, he was the son of Boyd and Maude (Doverspike) Kunselman.
Mr. Kunselman served in the U.S. Navy, and was a retired engineer with Allied Steel Fabricators.
He was married to Ida M. Kunselman. She preceded him in death in 2001.
Survivors include a son, Doug (Pam) Kunselman of Canal Winchester, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke (Jeremy) McFarland, Lancaster, and Michael (Juli) Kunselman, Bexley; great-grandsons, Donovan and Braxton McFarland, and Hayes Kunselman; several nieces, nephews and several golf buddies, including Tom.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Bob and Harry Kunselman; two sisters, Dorothy Shirey and Marguerite Longenecker; and a special friend, Joann Delay.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home in Pickerington, Ohio with the Rev. Jerry Kasberg officiating.
Entombment followed at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, Ohio.
Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Kunselman's memory to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Dr., Lancaster, OH 43130.
