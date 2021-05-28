DuBOIS — Clearfield junior Emma Hipps and St. Marys sophomore Kendall Young are regarded as the top two softball pitchers in District 9, and the showdown between two lived up to the hype Thursday in the District 9 Class 4A championship game.
The pair dominated the opposition for most of the day, but as in any classic pitchers’ duel, the outcome came down to which team made fewer miscues and got clutch hits.
That team proved to Clearfield, with Hipps playing a huge role in a 3-1 victory that have the Lady Bison their second straight D-9 crown. Clearfield won the Class 3A title in 2019, when Hipps and a majority of her teammates were freshman before COVID-19 pandemic scuppered the 2020 season.
Hipps tossed a complete game two-hitter Thursday, allowing one run on a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh by Lady Dutch senior Brianna Grotzinger. She struck out 11 and walked just one.
Hipps also scored Clearfield’s first run after reaching on an error in the fourth, then sprinted around the bases for a two-run, inside-the-park home run in the sixth on what proved to be the game-winning hit.
Fellow junior Olivia Bender was the lone player on either side with two hits and drove in Hipps with a double in the fourth.
Young wound up the hard-luck loser for St. Marys. She allowed three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out 12 and walking none.
“We’ve been eying this one all season really, and I’m sure they have been as well — along with other coaches in the area talking to us about it,” said Clearfield coach Derek Danver of the matchup against St. Marys. “It didn’t disappoint and was a great game just like everyone expected.
As for Hipps’ performance, Danver said, “As I always say, she went out there and did her thing. She has great command of the strike zone and it’s hard for hitters to catch up to it. She’s been throwing great all year, but throwing even better here towards the end of the year.”
“Something you don’t see on the stat sheet is the way they battled with two strikeouts,” added Danver about his hitters. “A number of at-bats we battled and fouled off tons of pitches with two strikes. I think that wore on Young a little bit having to get deep into pitch counts during at-bats.”
Both Hipps and Young were perfect through three innings, with each striking out six of the first nine batters they faced.
Young’s perfect game was broken up with one out in the top of the fourth when Hipps hit a fly ball that was dropped in left by St. Marys’ Lauren Mosier.
Young then struck out Lauren Ressler, but Bender came through with a clutch two-out double to left-center to plate Hipps to put Clearfield up 1-0.
St. Marys tried to counter in the bottom of the fourth as Olivia Eckels hammered a high pitch from Hipps over the right fielder’s head for a one-out double to give the Lady Dutch their first runner.
Eckels took third on a groundout but was stranded there when Hipps struck out Lindsey Reiter to end the inning.
Young then tossed a scoreless fifth, while Hipps stranded Janelle Krug at first in the bottom half after hitting the Lady Dutch senior with two outs.
In the sixth, Young struck out Kylee Hertlein to open the inning. However, Ruby Singleton followed with a single to right before Hipps hammered a pitch that down the left-field line that rolled around the fence back out towards left-center as she raced around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park homer that put the Lady Bison up 3-0.
St. Marys tried to counter in the bottom of the sixth as Shannon Kaiser drew a one-out walk. She tagged up and took center when Singleton made a catch in center and held on to the ball as she collided with right fielder Alexis Benton.
Hipps stopped any thought of a rally there as she got Young to ground out to short to end the inning.
Mosier made a nice running catch out towards the fence in left to open the seventh on a ball hit Benton. That play proved big for the Lady Dutch, as Alexis Bumbarger followed with a single to center. She stole second but was stranded there as the game went to the bottom of the seventh with Clearfield holding a 3-0 advantage.
That quickly changed when Grotzinger blasted a solo homer in what proved to be her final high school at-bat to open the inning to make it 3-1. That’s all St. Marys could muster though, as Hipps retired the next three batters, two via strikeout, to end the game.
“Hipps is an excellent pitcher with good stuff,” said St. Marys coach Matt Eckels. “We were prepared, just not quite prepared enough. I thought our defense was good. We just had the one miscue, but against a team like that, when they put the bat on the ball you have to execute every play. Props to them, and best of luck to them.
“I do feel a little sad about the three seniors that are going now, I was hoping we could pull this one out for them. Brianna (Grotzinger) was a four-year starter for us, then there is Joey Forster and Janelle Krug. They were just missing that district title each year, and last year nothing went on. We were hoping to get it for them this year.”
Next up for Clearfield is Somerset in a subregional game Tuesday at Heindl Field at 4 p.m. The winner advances to the state playoffs to play the WPIAL runner-up.
CLEARFIELD 3, ST. MARYS 1
Score by Innings
Clearfield 000 102 0 — 3
St. Marys 000 000 1 — 1
Clearfield—3
Ruby Singleton cf 3110, Emma Hipps p 3212, Lauren Ressler 1b 3000, Olivia Bender c 3021, Alaina Fedder ss 3000, Alexis Benton rf 3000, Alexis Bumbrager 3b 3010, Morgan Cheek lf 3000, Kylee Hertlein 2b 3000. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
St. Marys—1
Shannon Kaiser dp 2000, Olivia Eckels ss 3010, Kendall Young p 3000, Brianna Grotzinger cf 3111, Gianna Surra c 3000, Ava Buzard rf 2000, Joey Forster 1b 1000, Janelle Krug 3b 2000, Lindsey Reiter 1b 2000, Danielle Rolley rf 0000, Jianna Gerg 2b 2000, Lauren Mosier lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 23-1-2-1.
Errors: Clearfield 0, SMA 1. LOB: Clearfield 3, SMA 3. 2B: Bender; Eckels. HR: Hipps; Grotzinger. HBP: Krug (by Hipps). SB: Bumbarger.
Pitching
Clearfield: Emma Hipps-7 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 11 SO, 1 HB.
SMA: Kendall Young-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 12 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hipps. Losing pitcher: Young.