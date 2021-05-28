DuBois, PA (15801)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 62F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.