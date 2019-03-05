Well it won’t be long before it’s mowin’ time again. I spent this last weekend in my shop gettin’ my mower ready. I changed the oil, filters and greased it up good. I also plugged two holes in a tire and sharpened the blades. Then I just sat on the seat and thought about all of the misadventures I’ve had with lawn mowers over the years. It reminded me of this story.
I have a few natural enemies. These include, but are not limited to, red wasps, bumblebees, yellow jackets, hornets, and last, but not least, skunks.
I also have one enemy that is not of nature. That enemy is my lawnmower. It is no particular lawnmower, but whatever lawnmower I have at the time. It is not because they break down at inopportune times, which they do; it’s because they’re out to kill me. Call me paranoid if you want. You’d be paranoid too if your lawnmower was tryin’ to kill you. Sometimes I think they are in cahoots with my wife.
I’ve been thrown off, dragged, ran over, and squashed under lawnmowers. I have burn scars on my arms from hot exhaust pipes, scars from cuts and scrapes on most every part of my body, tire tread marks on my back, and a couple of cracked ribs. These wounds have all come from encounters with lawnmowers ever since I was a kid, and it looks like this year will be no exception.
A few years ago I retired Frankenstein, my previous inflictor of pain, with whom I had fought with for many years. I named it Frankenstein because it was made from the bodies of several dead lawnmowers. The last straw was after it turned over on me, trappin’ my leg and then settin’ the grass on fire in hopes of burnin’ me up.
My current death machine is a zero-turn model that I bought off of a buddy of mine.
The day I bought it, I knew this mower would be no different from the previous ones I’ve owned. After giving me a quick lesson on how to operate it, my buddy loaded it on the trailer for me. I drove home, lowered the ramp on the trailer, climbed on the mower, and then tried to back it off.
I got it off of the trailer alright, although I missed the ramp altogether. How I got it over the side rails, I’ll never know.
Then I proceeded to attempt to mow my yard. The first thing I did was bury it under my backyard deck, destroying a section of latticework. Then I hit every tree, fence post, and ran over every shrub in the yard. When I finished mowing, my house looked like it was standin’ in the middle of a bombed out section of Viet Nam. But, with a little more practice, I got the hang of it.
Well, a few days later I decided to mow down around Skunk Hollow. Skunk Hollow is what I named the little cabin and pond down back behind our house. It is where I have my office and all my junk that Janet will not let me put in our house.
Anywho, I was trying to mow as close to the water as possible without gettin’ bogged down. I was on the side of a steep bank when my left rear tire started sliding down the bank. I made the mistake of pushin’ on the control lever that controls that tire in the hope of gettin’ it back up the bank. When I pushed on the lever, the tire stared spinnin’ and it turned the front of the mower up the bank. I then pushed the other lever and to my surprise the front of the mower reared up and threatened to flip over backwards on top of me.
“Hi Ho Silver!” I yelled. (Actually that’s not what I yelled, but my preacher reads this junk and he really wouldn’t approve of what I really yelled.)
Quickly, I pushed the right control lever forward and pulled the left one backward, and the mower, still in the reared up position, spun to the left and then crashed down into the pond.
Fortunately, it came down in the upright position.
Unfortunately, the mower and I both were in the water. When the spinnin’ blades hit the water, it sent a shower of water up into the atmosphere where upon gravity took hold and brought it back down on top of me. The mower died.
I sat there for a minute or two contemplatin’ my most recent brush with death. You’d think I’d get used to lookin’ the grim reaper in the eye by now, but I never do. I thanked the Lord; apologized for my “Hi Ho Silver” comment, and then waded out. I walked back up to the house. I walked in the back door, and Janet, who was readin’, looked up.
“What did you do this time?” she sighed.
“The mower is in the pond,” I said.
“Really?” she said and went back to readin’.
“I could have been killed, you know,” I said.
“It’s okay,” she said, still readin’. “I’ve got enough insurance on you that I will be able to live comfortably.”
Then she looked back at me and said, “Oh yeah, take off those wet clothes before you come in here.”
Man, I just can’t get no sympathy.
Rusty Mitchum lives at the end of a dirt road in deep East Texas (that’s almost plumb to Louisiana) and describes himself as a “retired gunrunner.” (When he “worked” he was a representative for a number of firearms manufacturers.)
