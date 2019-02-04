Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Areas of patchy fog early. A few showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.