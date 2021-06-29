In Pennsylvania, only a very few special places still exist where evidence of prehistoric activities can be found as part of the undisturbed natural landscape. The Parkers Landing Petroglyphs (36CL1) along the Allegheny River in Clarion County is one of the rarest, and perhaps the most significant of these sites. For many generations native peoples visited this riverbank to inscribe images of humans, fish, birds, animals and their tracks as well as mythological figures and other abstract forms into the rocks.
Parkers Landing was the first archaeological site (36CL1) to be recorded in Clarion County and was surveyed in 1962 by James Swauger with the Carnegie Museum and later published in his book, Rock Art of the Upper Ohio Valley. In 1996 local archaeologists Ken Burkett and Ed Kaufman re-surveyed the site for Carnegie, and added a significant amount of new information which was published in 2005 in the Pennsylvania Archaeological Journal.
On Saturday, July 17, at 1 p.m., the public is invited to attend the formal dedication of a new Pennsylvania Historic Museum Commission state historical marker commemorating the Parkers Landing Petroglyphs. The marker installation is in Clarion County approximately 1/4 mile from the bridge over the Allegheny River at Parker on property owned by Carla and Matthew Manculich at 380 Route 368 in Parker. Parking is available roadside along route 368 or in the adjacent grassy area along Manculich Lane.
Since the markers began in 1914 more than 2000 panels have been installed across Pennsylvania. This marker is the seventh to be installed in Clarion County and is being sponsored by the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology.