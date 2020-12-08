BROOKVILLE – Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County, the Jefferson County History Center temporarily closed on Friday, Dec. 4, and will remain closed until further notice, to protect patrons, visitors and staff.
The Dec. 12 Bowdish Trains show, the last show scheduled for this year, has also been canceled.
Anyone wanting to order a book from the gift shop, can call (814) 849-0077 or send an email to kburkett-jchc@windstream.net or klyons-jchc@windstream.net. Those who have a genealogy research request can visit jchconline.org to view resources and fees, and fill out a request.