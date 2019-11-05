BROOKVILLE — The 2019 Jefferson County Historical Society’s annual dinner meeting was held Saturday, October 26 at Pinecrest Country Club. This event included the JCHC annual member meeting, election of new board members, annual awards ceremony and a special presentation of the newly created film about the story of Douglas Stahlman and the Scripture Rocks, written and produced by videographer Edward Frank.
Elected as a new board member was Zachary Ankeny. Re-elected to the board were Dave McCracken, Amy Salsgiver and Vickie Storey.
The Arthur Altman Award is given annually to a JCHS member who has contributed significantly to preserving Jefferson County history. This award was presented to Ed Frank of Reynoldsville by board president Tracy Zents, in recognition of the Douglas Stahlman Scripture Rocks film.
The Kate Scott Award is presented annually to any person who has contributed significantly to the preservation of Jefferson County history. This year’s award was presented to George Miller of Brockway by Ken Burkett, in recognition of his many years of contributing to the preservation of Native American lifestyles. Miller is the man behind the World Atlatl Competition held annually in Jefferson County at JCHC’s Antique Rifles and Indian Artifacts Show on Labor Day weekend. He is a member of North Fork Chapter 29, Society for PA Archaeology and he handcrafts atlatls for this competition.
The last event of the evening was the showing of the documentary film “Douglas Stahlman and the Story of Scripture Rocks.”