OAK RIDGE – Renee Adale Holden of Apollo became the bride of Trevor Lee Reed of New Bethlehem on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast in Oak Ridge.
Parents of the bride are Dale Holden of Delmont, and Darla and Tim Patterson of Apollo.
The bridegroom is the son of Mike Reed and Shari Reed of New Bethlehem.
The Rev. John Philips officiated at the ceremony.
The bride was escorted to the altar by her father, Dale Holden, and given in marriage by her father and mother, Darla Patterson.
Olivia Holden of Seattle, Wash. was the maid of honor and Tanisha Gorny of Plum was the matron of honor.
Bridesmaids included Shauna Zayac of Greensburg, Stacey Klaus of Greensburg, Bethany Brownlee of Brockway and Danielle Erwin of Vandergrift.
Eviana Reed of New Bethlehem served as flower girl.
Shane Reed and Brock Reed, both of New Bethlehem, served as best men.
Connor Erwin of Vandergrift was the ring bearer for the couple.
Nic McCauley of New Bethlehem, Joey Veronesi of New Bethlehem and Adam Bevevino of Grove City served as groomsmen.
The bride is a graduate of Kiski Area High School and Clarion University. She is a radiologic technologist at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and Penn Highlands in DuBois.
The bridegroom is a graduate of Redbank Valley High School and is employed at Glen-Gery.
The couple reside in New Bethlehem.
