I want to take this moment to say Merry Christmas to all our readers out there.
No matter how you celebrate the holiday season, most people will spend the next few days with family and friends — and I will be no different.
The days around the major holidays are among the few down times for us here in the sports department, if you can call it down as we normally put out a paper the day following each holiday.
But, we’ll be back at work on Friday with a slate of four holiday basketball tournaments — DuBois boys, Brookville girls and Elk County boys and girls — and one major wrestling tourney to report on this weekend.
The DuBois Holiday Tournament opens Friday with Brookville battling Brockway in the opening game at 6 p.m. The host Beavers will take on cross-town foe DuBois Central Catholic in the night cap.
The losers will play in the consolation game Saturday at 6 p.m., with the title game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Over in Brookville, the Lady Raiders’ annual holiday event has opening night matchups pitting Brockway vs. DuBois Central Catholic (6 p.m.) and DuBois vs. Brookville (7:30 p.m.)
The times will be the same for Saturday, with the consolation game at 6 p.m. and the championship at 7:30 p.m.
Up in Elk County, St. Marys Area High School will once again play host to the Elk County Holiday Tournaments for boys and girls —with four games being held both Friday and Saturday.
In the girls tourney, Elk County Catholic plays Ridgway in the opening game of the day at 3 p.m., while host and top-seeded St. Marys takes on Johnsonburg at 4:30 p.m.
The boys event starts at 6:30 p.m. with Johnsonburg taking on Ridgway before top-seeded ECC battles St. Marys in the final game of the day at 8 p.m.
Action gets underway Saturday with the consolation games in the Dutch Oven — girls at 3 p.m. and boys at 4:30 p.m. The girls title game follows at 6:30 p.m. before the boys championship clash at 8 p.m.
The lone area wrestling team in action this weekend will be DuBois, which makes the trek to Pittsburgh for the prestigious Powerade Tournament at Canon-McMillen High School.
The tournament features 54 schools from seven different states — one as far away as Texas — and features a couple of prep schools in Malvern Prep, Wyoming Seminary and Bullis School (Maryland).
The field will feature 17 individual state champions, seven returning Powerade champions, two other Powerade finalists and 51 wrestlers who placed in the event last year.
DuBois senior Ed Scott is one of the seven returning Powerade champs that will compete this weekend. He went 5-0 in winning the 138-pound title but finds himself at 152 pounds this season.
Scott was the only Beaver to make it to Day 2 at Powerade last year, but eight of the 11 Beavers who hit the mats collected a victory. Six of those won two or more bouts.
Powerade gets underway Friday at 8:15 a.m., with the final rounds of action set for 7:30 p.m. that evening. Wrestling resumes Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m.. The finals are scheduled for 5 p.m.