HYDE — The Curwensville wrestling team endured through a rough opening day Friday at the District 9 Class AA Championships, but Saturday proved to be a better day for the Golden Tide.
Senior Zach Holland and junior Jake McCracken reached the finals at 138 and 170, respectively, to earn trips to the Northwest Regional Tournament in Sharon. Holland went on to capture his second straight D-9 title. He also won gold at 145 last year as a junior.
The duo will be joined at regionals by sophomore teammate Jake Carfley, who placed fourth at 106.
Curwensville also had four wrestlers — Nick Fegert (126), Duane Brady (182), Nick Holbert (195) and Brennen Moore (220) — end their tournaments with wins in the newly created fifth-place bout to help the Golden Tide finish seventh in the team standings with 91 points.
The winners of those fifth-place matches serve as the alternates at each weight class in the event one of the top four placewinners must scratch prior to regionals starting on Friday.
“Today (Saturday) was a great day for us, and we came out ready to wrestle,” said Curwensville coach Dean Swatsworth. “Friday, we were not awake and ready to wrestle. Today, they came ready to go. We got two in the finals and Zach won his second title. Jake got beat kind of bad there (in finals), but I thought he had a great tournament all around.”
Holland (30-0) went 3-0 on the weekend. He reached the finals at 138 with a dominant 10-0 victory against Kane’s Luke Ely in Saturday morning’s semifinals. Holland scored a takedown in all three periods and put Ely on his back for three nearfall points in the firs in the win.
That victory set up a showdown with Johnsonburg’s Dalton Stahli (25-9), the third seed, in the finals in what proved to be a tight contest.
Holland opened the scoring with a first-period takedown and took that 2-0 advantage into the third after riding out the Ram in the second. He chose bottom in the thid and escaped 21 seconds in before adding a takedown near the midway point of the period to build a 5-0 lead.
Stahli attempted to mount a late comeback, scoring an escape and takedown in the final 30 seconds to get within two points at 5-3. However, he ran out of time as Holland won by that score.
As for McCracken (24-7), he collected his second pin in as many rounds in the semifinals. The junior built a commanding 12-1 lead midway through the second period against Clarion’s Donavan Edmonds (22-11) before pinning the sixth-seeded Bobcat in 3:40.
McCracken’s run ended there though, as he fell 11-0 in the finals to top-seeded Teddy Race (29-2) of Kane.
Carfley, who lost his quarterfnal bout to Kane’s Alex Bechakas, 3-2, on Friday, bounced back with a pair of consolation bracket wins Saturday to qualify for regionals.
He pinned Oswayo Valley’s Jake Rhinehart in 4:26 while leading 12-0, then scored a takedown in overtime to capture a 4-2 upset of second-seeded Chase Weimer (18-6) of Port Allegany to reach the consy finals.
Carfley met Bechakas for the second time in two days in that third-place bout and fell 8-2 this time around to finish fourth.
“Carfley, man he just wanted it and you could tell,” said Swatsworth. He had a great match beating Weimer to get into the third-place match. That was just huge for him and a big confidence builder. One of his big goals was to make regionals, and he worked hard and got there.
“I’m proud of all three of them (regional qualifiers), as well as the guys who went out and wrestled for fifth because every kid went out there to win. It wasn’t, ‘I’m not going to regionals, why am I even wrestling this’. They went out win, and that was a good note to end on.”
Brady (22-10) went 3-2 with three falls to place fifth, while Fegert (15-16) and Holbert (8-11) each went 2-2. Holbert had a pair of pins.
Moore (16-11) went 0-2 in a 5-man bracket at 220.