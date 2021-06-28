NEW BETHLEHEM – St. Charles Catholic Church will sponsor an ecumenical hour of prayer for the unborn on Saturday, July 3, at 9:15 a.m.
All are welcome to come and pray for those unborn that do not have a voice.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 29, 2021 @ 2:07 pm
NEW BETHLEHEM – St. Charles Catholic Church will sponsor an ecumenical hour of prayer for the unborn on Saturday, July 3, at 9:15 a.m.
All are welcome to come and pray for those unborn that do not have a voice.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.