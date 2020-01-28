NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem Borough and Redbank Renaissance Inc. will join forces to submit an application to Home and Garden TV’s “Home Town Takeover” contest by the Feb. 7 deadline.
Home and business owners are also encouraged to apply at hgtvhometowntakeover.com/. New Bethlehem officials Lisa Kerle, Gordon Barrows and Sandy Mateer expressed that more submissions might help the borough gain more recognition among the many entries that will be submitted.
The contest is intended to help revitalize an entire town of under 40,000 in population “with a Main Street that needs a facelift” and “homes with great architecture longing to be revealed.” The program is to be led by Ben and Erin Napier of the hit HGTV series Home Town in a new series called “Home Town Takeover.” The stated intent is “to help a community revitalize the place you call home.” The entries require a limited number of photographs and a video.
The terms and conditions do not specify how the project will be funded, but it is assumed based on the Home Town show that home and business owners will have to negotiate and pay for the work on their properties. It specifically states that, “This application is not a solicitation for volunteer labor to revitalize your town.” It also states that “any written material, photos or video can be used to exhibit, distribute, sell, license, modify and otherwise use and exploit the Submissions by any means and in any media throughout the universe in perpetuity, including the right to use your name, voice and likeness to the extent that they are included in the Submissions.”
Officials said New Bethlehem Borough, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce and Redbank Renaissance have all been working for several years to improve the appearance of properties in town with updated ordinances, stricter enforcement, ribbon cutting ceremonies, façade improvement grants, community clean-ups, welcome signs and garden improvements, and other efforts to welcome new businesses.
Mateer said that a visitor commented to her on Monday that the town is looking much better than it did years ago. Officials said the contest might help New Bethlehem Borough residents and businesses make even more progress, encourage property improvements and welcome new businesses.