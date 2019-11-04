It is fall in Western Pennsylvania. What does that mean to you? Applefest, football, beautiful leaves, Veterans Day?
Yes, Veterans Day will soon be here and S&T Bank will hold its annual salute to all of our veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the New Bethlehem branch. This is an all-day event and all of our neighbors, whether you are a veteran or not, can stop by and listen to stories, grab some refreshments and let us thank you for your service. You can stop by and just say thank you to our veterans for their service and sacrifice. Returning again this year is our coloring contest, MIA table, wall of fame, door prizes and a flag will be given away by state Rep. Donna Oberlander.
Of all the people who have shaped this great country, there is no one who has done more than our military. If it wasn’t for our military, we might be speaking Japanese or Russian as a first language instead of English. If it wasn’t for our military and veterans, would we still be celebrating the Fourth of July? If it wasn’t for our military, would we be sleeping in peace at night, knowing that we are protected? Something to ponder.
In closing, please accept this as an open invitation to our Hometown Salute for our area veterans and active military members on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Mark your calendars and please consider attending. You will be glad you did.
SANDY TROUP
and
MARY BENTON
S&T Bank