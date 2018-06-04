HAWTHORN – Redbank Valley School District has released the list of students named to the honor roll for the fourth grading period of the 2017-2018 school year for the Redbank Valley Intermediate School in Hawthorn.
The list includes:
GRADE THREE
High Honors
Savannah Bentley, Joseph Brisson, Elaina Carrico, Marlee Carrier, Breanna Crawford, Noelle Gold, Adelyn Hetrick, Daniel McCauley, Easton Magagnotti and Carly Neiswonger.
Avia Powell, Shaylee Rupp, Grant Shoemaker, Kaden Sturgeon and Dallas Wiant.
Honors
Makenzie Adams, Bryson Adkins, Ella Campbell, Adeline Cornman, Karsi Crawford, Olivia Dinger, Kaedynce Giles, Jonas Gourley, Hadlee Hagan and Emma Hetrick.
Timia Hines, Nathan Jimenez, Jennessa Kemp, Peyton Kennemuth, Riley Kerchinski, Cheyenne Kiehl, Taylor Kifer, Laureliz Lozada, Brendan McIntire and Haley Magness.
Ethan Morris, Macy Nicolli, Jeb Rapp, Rachel Shoemaker, Hayden Smith, Gabriel Spence, Kierra Neiswonger, Jasmyn Pierce, Nolan Wonderling and Raegan Zuranik.
GRADE FOUR
High Honors
Nolan Barnett, Gage Duncan, Addison Henry, Jaxon Huffman, Tristan Johnston, Mackenzie Kundick, Keira McGuire, Wyatt Magness, JT Morris, Maura Root, Braylon Wagner and Devon Weckerly.
Honors
Ashley Adams, Kimberlee Adams, Alara Altobelli, Helena Barrett, Nicholas Bashline, Gavin Bish, Trinity Blake, Adyson Bond, Larue Clinger and Molly Coil.
Eden Copenhaver, Adeline Crawford, Molly Evans, Zackary Fry, Brock George, Carson Gould, Allyn Hagan, Lia Hageter, Ryan Hepler and Morgan Kiehl.
Gabriella Kron, Shea Lufsey, BaiLee McCauley, Jordon McCauslin, Nathan Milliron, Taylor Myers, Isaac Neiswonger, Isabella Orr, Brooke Peck and Ella Rizzo.
Elijah Shaffer, Jordan Smith, Abigail Snyder, Joshua Troup, Elliott Westover and Quinn White.
GRADE FIVE
High Honors
Andrew Byers, Alexis Eberle, Mackenzie Foringer, Claire Hepler, Kendall Kirkpatrick, Broc Monrean, Ava Moore, Alaina Ortz and Hunter Reichard.
Honors
Jenna Bailey, Emma Bayuk, Kira Bonanno, Laci Campbell, Kolby Davis, Isabella Faulk, Kieran Fricko, Joseph Garrett, Hayden Giles and Isaac Gourley.
Kate Grafton, Mylee Harmon, Cadance Ingram, Ruby Lewis, Olyvia Martinka, Kolton Miller, Makenna Monrean, Landan Moore, Gavin Ortz and Hayden Rearick.
Taylor Ripple, Caleb Root, Keihin Rupp, Rylan Rupp, Leah Schrecengost, Johnathan Slack, Bailey Snyder, Eva Wadding and Karter Wilson.
GRADE SIX
High Honors
Caden Adams, Lilliane Barnett, EvaLynn Barrett, Nevada Boyer, Mason Clouse, Owen Clouse, Bree Ferringer, Raegan George, Claire Henry and Marcus John.
Sydney Kirkpatrick, Mathew Kozma, Cole Lufsey, Emily Neiswonger, Bethany Procious, Brandon Ross, Elliot Rutkowski, Savannah Shick, Alexandra Shoemaker, Emily Truitt and Liliahna Wert.
Honors
Lylie Anthony, Duncan Blake, Isabelle Bond, Makenna Buzard, Keira Carlson, Ty Carrier, Gavin Carroll, Kloey Chestnut, Christian Clinger and Colton Conner.
Nathan Draa, Jalynn Felts, Topanga Gilmore, Rick Johnston, Madison Kemmer, Gavin Kerchinski, Braxton Lee, Brayden McCauley, Ethan McIntire, Finley Minich and Shae Lee Minich.
Trinity Mohney, Cole Monrean, Kaeden Neiswonger, Makenna Rankin, Hailey Rupp, Noah Schrecengost, Garrett Shaffer, Logan Smathers, Dakota Smith and Corbin Stephens.
Paiton Switzer, Emma Taladay, Madison Watkins and Meranda White.
