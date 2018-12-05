President George Herbert Walker Bush died (last) Friday at his Houston home at age 94. ... Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and, of course, George W. Bush (were to) attend his funeral, as (was) President Donald Trump. The 41st president (was to) be interred at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas A&M University.
Everyone who’s old enough remembers the “read my lips — no new taxes” line offered by George H.W. Bush in his acceptance speech at the 1988 Republican National Convention.
But this is the line we like the best, as it perfectly describes the country we love: “We are a nation of communities ... a brilliant diversity, spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”
Bush would return repeatedly to his vision of generous and compassionate Americans as a “thousand points of light” — and be mocked for it by the likes of comedian Dana Carvey (it says something about Bush that he was able to laugh at Carvey’s impression of him, as he reportedly did when he visited Strasburg in October 2000).
Despite the mockery it drew, it was a genuinely wonderful thought. In times of darkness, what could be more important than light? Who could be more important than those who create and maintain it?
Read the story of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, which is being celebrated now.
Bush could credibly ask Americans to serve because he was a public servant for much of his life. He was just 20 when, as a Navy pilot in World War II, his plane was seriously damaged by enemy fire — and he still managed to complete his bombing mission.
He later was a member of Congress, a diplomat, the director of the CIA, vice president to Ronald Reagan and finally, president.
In 1989, in the only inaugural address he would give, he spoke of an America that is “wholly herself” when “engaged in high moral principle.”
“We as a people have such a purpose today,” he said. “It is to make kinder the face of the nation and gentler the face of the world.”
He extolled “duty, sacrifice, commitment, and a patriotism that finds its expression in taking part and pitching in.”
He spoke of the need to be loyal friends, loving parents and citizens who leave their homes, neighborhoods and towns better than they found them. “What do we want the men and women who work with us to say when we’re no longer there? That we were more driven to succeed than anyone around us? Or that we stopped to ask if a sick child had gotten better and stayed a moment there to trade a word of friendship?”
That speech summed up, in our view, the essence of the 41st president. He was a good and decent man who loved his country deeply — and his family, too. We wonder if, when he mentioned the theoretical “sick child” in his inaugural address, he was thinking of Robin, the 3-year-old daughter he and his wife, Barbara, lost to leukemia in 1953.
Bush wasn’t perfect, of course. He and Reagan failed utterly to address the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. And when running for president against Democrat Michael Dukakis, Bush’s campaign ran an ad that was infamous for its blatantly racist appeal to white Americans’ fears. It featured Willie Horton — a black man and convicted murderer who raped a woman and stabbed her fiance while on weekend furlough from a Massachusetts prison — and blamed then-Gov. Dukakis for enabling Horton’s crimes.
But Bush scored real achievements as president. He successfully championed the Americans with Disabilities Act, which continues to make better the lives of many of our fellow citizens.
At the law’s signing in 1990, Bush noted that it would “ensure that people with disabilities are given the basic guarantees for which they have worked so long and so hard: independence, freedom of choice, control of their lives, the opportunity to blend fully and equally into the rich mosaic of the American mainstream.”
Among other things, the ADA afforded people with disabilities protection against workplace discrimination, and mandated access to businesses and other spaces open to the public.
On that act, and the Clean Air Act amendments of 1990, Bush worked with both Democrats and Republicans.
But perhaps his greatest gesture of bipartisanship came after he left the Oval Office, when he formed a lasting friendship with Clinton, the man who ousted him from the presidency.
On the day Clinton was inaugurated, Bush left a note for him in the Oval Office that illustrated the elder man’s deep love of country and generous spirit. “You will be our president when you read this note. I wish you well. ... Your success now is our country’s success. I am rooting hard for you.”
A decade or so later, President George W. Bush asked his father and Clinton to work together on relief efforts for victims of the 2004 tsunami in the Indian Ocean. They came together again in 2005 to do the same for victims of Hurricane Katrina. And their friendship deepened in the years that followed.
Another Democratic president — Barack Obama — awarded Bush the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Rivers of tributes to Bush have flowed from both sides of the political aisle. The undercurrent carries this question: Does Bush’s death mark the end of an era when patriotism and public service, rather than self-interest, fueled our politics?
This doesn’t have to be the case, if we — all of us, elected officials and ordinary citizens alike — seek out points of light, rather than points of contention. We can work together if we see America, as Bush did, as “a brilliant diversity, spread like stars, like a thousand points of light in a broad and peaceful sky.”
— LNP (Lancaster)
