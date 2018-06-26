Hope For Your Future would like to thank everyone who has helped support us throughout the years. This year was our fifth anniversary. With the support of our community, we have been able to help 34 families who have fought the terrible disease, cancer.
For our fifth year, we decided to make a few changes such as an evening color run, bonfire and touch-a-truck event. Thank you to everyone who attended this event and showed support to our cause. We would like to thank all of those individuals or businesses who donated to HFYF from the beginning of the year. Whether it be monetary, time or an item for the Chinese auction, your donations make this event possible, which in turn allows us to help our local community members battling cancer.
Thank you to all who took part in our touch-a-truck event: Advanced Disposal, Davis Excavating, Barry Moore, VFW Post 7132, Rimersburg Hose Co., Sligo Hose Co., Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, as well as Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department.
Thank you to all of the volunteers who helped us with the water/paint stations, concession stand, ticket and registration table, parking and bonfire.
Thank you to the local businesses who donated food for the event: Tom’s Riverside, Korner Restaurant and iBake Cookies
Every year, the Rimersburg Hose Company members volunteer their time to help us make this event possible. We are aware we would not be able to do this without you. And for that, we want you to know you’re greatly appreciated.
Please follow our Facebook page for information on our race that will be held next June.
SHANA STEVENS
President
Hope For Your future
