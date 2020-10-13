SUMMERVILLE — A local Boy Scout held a hot air balloon fundraiser over the weekend to raise money for his Eagle Scout project, bringing a unique attraction to the area for a day.
Riley Buzzard was helped out by a fellow Eagle Scout, Keith Sproul, who is licensed to pilot hot air balloons. Sproul is a friend of Riley’s grandmother, Nancy Graham, and was happy to help a fellow Eagle Scout anyway he could.
Sproul was proud to share he became an eagle scout in 1978, and was happy to help a fellow scout with a project.
Sproul lives in North Brunswick, New Jersey, where Graham used to live. She was a crewmate for Sproul while she lived there, and has kept in touch and continued to help him when she has a chance. When Sproul heard about Riley needing to fundraise for his project, Sproul was happy to bring some hot air balloons to Pennsylvania to help out.
“He has quite a few accomplishments behind his belt, he has 20 different types of balloons, and five of them are special shapes,” Graham said. “He’s pretty good at what he does and people hunt him out, so we’re very grateful that he’s doing this.”
The plan for the day was for Sproul to give tether rides, in which the balloon is tethered to one spot with ropes, and raises up in the air before landing back on the ground in the same place.
Riley is 17 years old, and lives in Corsica. He is also a member of the Summerville Volunteer Fire Department. His project will be a new shed for the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Brookville.
“I’m going to be building a 12 by 16 foot shed for the church,” Riley said. “Our church has a storage closet that has a bunch of stuff in the stairway, so we would like to get most of that stuff moved outside so it frees up space. And they would like to store their lawn tractor in there as well.”
Riley said Sproul came down a few weeks ago and did a ride from Brookville to Summerville, and while he was here, they began to talk about the possibility of a fundraiser.
The balloon he used to fly at Summerville was 70 feet tall. He typically does not charge for rides in his balloon because he just enjoys flying.
“I could do paid rides, but I choose not to because I like to fly for fun, and I fly regardless. Normally in a normal summer I get paid for the special shapes at festivals and that helps offset my flying the rest of the year,” Sproul said.
The rides were given on donation only for Riley’s project. The wind was uncooperative for the event. Rides were scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. but were held off until about 5:30 p.m. because of the wind. Sproul would periodically let a weather balloon float off to check the wind volatility.
“We have zero control of direction, but extremely good control of altitude,” Sproul said. “The plan is for the balloon out there with ropes attached, and I’ll go up and take people up 30 or 50 feet, and the calmer it is, the higher I can go.”
The evening of rides finally kicked off, and Sproul was able to take people up in the balloon for about an hour. Riley was able to raise about $970 through the rides, and about two-thirds of the crowd got to go for a ride before the wind picked up again.
“My grandson was thrilled and we couldn’t have asked for more from the day. Maybe a little less wind,” Graham said.