BROOKVILLE — Apparently, the Brookville Lady Raiders basketball team was homesick, in a good way.
Playing their first game at home in three weeks, the Lady Raiders lit up the scoreboard with plenty of hot shooting in a 75-58 win over Johnsonburg in a non-league matchup Friday night.
Head coach Mark Powell’s team drilled 54.5 percent (30-for-55) of its shots from the field, including an impressive 50 percent (8-for-16) from the 3-point line.
But the Lady Raiders needed about all of it as Johnsonburg’s 11-0 run into the early moments of the fourth quarter shaved a 16-point lead down to a 54-49 advantage at the 6:48 mark of the third quarter.
However, Brookville kept shooting and pulled away, scoring the most points in a game in over 20 years. It’s the most points since an 84-48 season-opening win over Ridgway on Nov. 28, 1996.
“I knew the kids were going to be pretty amped up to be back at home,” said Powell, whose team improved to 10-3, including 6-0 at home. “It was our first game here since the Holiday Tournament. They were amped and we just shot the ball really, really well tonight. I felt we shot it well from the perimeter, not that we didn’t in the paint, but that’s as good as we’ve shot from the perimeter in a long time.”
The Johnson sisters led the charge with Morgan scoring a career-high 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting, which included 4-for-9 from the 3-point line. She scored seven points in the fourth to help the Lady Raiders put the Ramettes away. Madison, fighting foul trouble, still managed 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting and made all three of her 3-point shots in the first half.
“Both of them, hitting the threes opened things up,” Powell said. “That opened up the inside game and we were able to get it inside and all five of our post players had good looks.”
Marcy Schindler turned in a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Hergert came off the bench with nine points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with five rebounds. Lexis Hatzinikolas added six points and eight rebounds.
Johnsonburg’s newly-minted 1,000-point scorer Cassidy King poured in 26 points with seven rebounds while Lindsey Kocjancic had 16 points and nine rebounds. Maria Jones scored 11 points.
As well as Brookville shot it, the Ramettes hung around for most of the game even though they never led. Brookville led 18-16 after the first quarter and 36-27 by halftime, leading by as many as 11 points in the second.
In the third, Morgan Johnson’s 3-pointer finished off a 7-0 run that put the Lady Raiders up 54-38 with 1:49 remaining. But Johnsonburg followed with its 11-0 streak that saw Jones’ basket cut it to 54-49 51 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We broke down on the little things we wanted to do, because you know going in, Brookville is going to press the crap out of you,” said Johnsonburg head coach Mike King, whose team shot a solid 44 percent (20-for-45) from the field. “I think we did good when we put the ball on the floor and attacked.
“Once we stopped and started looking around, Mark’s girls aren’t going to stand there and watch. They’re going to get on you and that’s what got us. What pulled us back was us getting the ball on the floor and attacking.”
A Brookville 20-4 answer to Johnsonburg’s rally put things away, finishing off an unlikely script that Powell didn’t see coming. Hitting 17 of 23 shots in the second half capped an outstanding offensive effort in a fast-paced game.
“We had a lot of big shots out there and a lot of good nights,” Powell said. “I was proud of the kids and they ran the court well. We beat a really good basketball team tonight. That’s a talented team, well-coached and really good. That was a really good win.
The 133 points were the most scored in a Lady Raiders game since they were routed by Lewistown, 86-51, in the opening round of the state playoffs … back in March of 2001.
“Giving up 58 points? I would have said we were going to lose. You can’t give up 58 and win,” Powell said. “The game plan was to hold them to 35 and under and that was gone in the third quarter. It didn’t make sense, but it was the hot shooting and ball movement. We did a lot of good things tonight.”
Both teams play on the road Tuesday. Brookville faces unbeaten Punxsutawney while Johnsonburg travels to Sheffield.
