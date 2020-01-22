PUNXSUTAWNEY — A torrid start and hot shooting all game long sparked the Brookville Raiders basketball team to a 70-49 win at Punxsutawney Tuesday night.
The season sweep of the Chucks improved the Raiders to 8-6 overall and 4-2 in the District 9 League going into Friday’s home game against St. Marys, their first in three weeks and just the second one on their home floor since the middle of December.
The Raiders started the game on a 14-0 run and led the whole game, but the Chucks (5-9, 0-6) got back to within 18-17 by the early minutes of the second quarter.
Still, the Raiders kept shooting it well and pushed it back to a 35-26 halftime lead, then pulled away for their largest lead at the end and retained the Chuck Daly/Larry McManigle Traveling Trophy.
The trophy honors the relationship between former the Chucks and Raiders coaches who forged a long relationship first as opposing coaches in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Daly, of course, went on to forge a Hall of Fame career that included two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons and an Olympic gold medal with the U.S. “Dream Team” squad of 1992.
Shooting 67 percent (30-for-45) from the field, the Raiders put three players in double-figure scoring. Aaron Park made all nine of his shots from the field and finished with a game-high 18 points and seven rebounds. Jace Miner had 13 points with six rebounds. Robert Keth finished with 10 points.
Jack Krug made all four of his shots and scored nine points.
“I thought they played very well offensively together, sharing the ball,” Raiders head coach Dalton Park said. “We had a few forces, but you’re going to have that every game, but not like it’s been for us. We didn’t force like it had been going so I was pretty pleased with the offensive output. Plus, you have to remember, we’ve been off nine days come off nine days and to come pass the ball like that is really good. I feel really good about that, the way we’re playing together, sharing the ball.”
The Chucks’ losing streak hit four games and they’ve lost seven of nine, but didn’t fold after the Raiders built a 14-0 lead by the 2:41 mark of the first quarter. Nick Humble, who led the Chucks with 15 points, hit two 3-pointers in the first quarter to help them get within 18-8.
A 9-0 run to start the second quarter got the Chucks to within 18-17 following Micah Kriebel’s three-point play at the 6:24 mark. Kriebel was the other Chuck in double figures with 12 points, nine coming on three 3-pointers.
“(Punxsutawney) just flat out beat us down the floor,” Park said. “We weren’t getting back, so that that’s where I’m really disappointed … Nine days off. I’m going to chalk it up as that.”
Miner did most of his scoring damage in the third quarter where he scored 12 of his 13, helping the Raiders build their lead to as many as 19 points while taking a 53-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
The closest the Chucks got the rest of the way was 13 points.
The Raiders play six of their final eight games at home, so Park hopes the win catapults the team into a strong final stretch to the regular season.
“(This win) is a good one. We just some things to work on, but you’d expect over nine days off so,” he said.
Brookville won the JV game, 53-15. Hunter Geer scored 16 points to lead the Raiders.