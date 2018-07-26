BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Department of Emergency Services has shared a power outage message for the Brookville area for this week. A planned 10-hour power outage, originally planned for Tuesday or Wednesday has now been scheduled for Thursday (July 26).
The message the Emergency Services received was from First Energy, the parent company for Penelec. Below is the message on the EMS website, which includes the areas to be affected. There was no time listed as to when the power outage is to begin.
“This message is from First Energy, the parent company for Penelec. Due to the inclement weather forecast for storms, the 10-hour planned power outage that was scheduled for either Tues 07-24 or Wed 07-25 is being rescheduled. Therefore, on Thurs 07-26, there will be a 10-hour planned power outage for the Brookville sewage upgrade job occurring in the area. The outage will affect customers in the vicinity of Creek Street, Darrah Street, Forrest Alley, Grace Drive, Graham Avenue Ext., Maple Street, Parochial Street, Race Street, River Alley, Summit Street, White Street and S. White Street in Brookville. In the event of an unforeseen emergency or inclement weather, the planned outage would then occur on Friday, 07-27, during the same timeframe.”
Check the EMS Facebook page for updates at
https://www.facebook.com/JeffersonCountyDES/
