HARRISBURG — The Fiscal Year 2018-19 General Appropriation bill (House Bill 2121) is on its way to the state Senate for consideration after the House of Representatives passed it by a vote of 188-10.
The budget is expected to be sent to the governor before June 30, after anticipated Senate passage. The $32.7 billion spending plan increases growth by 1.7 percent, which is below the rate of inflation (2.13 percent), requires no additional revenues and officially erases a deficit.
Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R-Allegheny), Majority Leader Dave Reed (R-Indiana), Majority Whip Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster), Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor (R-York); Policy Committee Chairman Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin); Caucus Chairman Marcy Toepel (R-Montgomery); Caucus Administrator Kurt Masser (R-Columbia/Montour/Northumberland); and Caucus Secretary Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) issued the following statement:
“It was just three years ago the Democrats exclaimed that more and more taxes was the only answer for a $2 billion deficit. We didn’t agree and believed we had a better way… by controlling spending and holding the line on taxes.
“Thanks to reasonable, responsible budgeting, three years later the deficit is gone and we have a surplus. We call that success.
“A quality budget does not simply focus on more spending but ensures state government is managing its current resources efficiently and effectively. We have successfully balanced our state budget so we can now fully focus on growing our economy and invest in the future of our Commonwealth, without asking taxpayers to foot an unrealistic bill.
“This budget begins that investment with a record high $12.3 billion for our schools, from pre-k through 12th grade. We increased our investment in career and technical education as well as our higher education system… without raising taxes on hard-working Pennsylvanians.”
